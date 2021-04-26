Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,484,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT opened at $27.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

