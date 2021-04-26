Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 21,400 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 789.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 118,524 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

