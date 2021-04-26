Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $485,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

