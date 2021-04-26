Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $224,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $994.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit