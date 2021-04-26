Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $224,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $994.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

