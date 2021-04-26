LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,670 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,599.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MannKind by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.68 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

