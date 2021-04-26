LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $9.63 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

