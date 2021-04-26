LPL Financial LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANY opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.91. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

