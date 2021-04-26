LPL Financial LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANY opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.91. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

