LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. LSI Industries also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,819. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

