Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. 42,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $564.05 million, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

