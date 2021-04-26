Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $64.31. 244,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock worth $302,588,744 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lyft by 5.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $153,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

