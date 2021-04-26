Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $64.31. 244,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock worth $302,588,744 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lyft by 5.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $153,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit