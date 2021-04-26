M/I Homes (MHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO opened at $59.61 on Monday. M/I Homes has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $309,815.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.