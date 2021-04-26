Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post sales of $152.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $367.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $377.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $747.20 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,459. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

