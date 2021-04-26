Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post sales of $152.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $367.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $377.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $747.20 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,459. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit