Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$137.50

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$137.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE:MG opened at C$121.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$36.66 billion and a PE ratio of 38.60. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$48.85 and a 52-week high of C$122.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.72.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.1899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.