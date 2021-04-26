Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $9.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 16,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,242. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

