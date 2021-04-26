MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.97 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and $19.97 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00284326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.00996085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00728161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.25 or 1.00134453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.