Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MGDPF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

