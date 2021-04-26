Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

NYSE:MRO opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit