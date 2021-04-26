Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

NYSE:MRO opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

