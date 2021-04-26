Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

