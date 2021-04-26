Markel (MKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKL opened at $1,188.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,053.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

