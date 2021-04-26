MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $545.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $574.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $507.46 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $416.04 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.