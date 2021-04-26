Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $55.70.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
