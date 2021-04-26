Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 731,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

