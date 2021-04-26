Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $387.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $385.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.51 and a 52 week high of $389.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

