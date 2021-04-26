Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Materion were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Materion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materion by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.