Matt Gustke Sells 436 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $10,084.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

