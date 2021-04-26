Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.05.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

