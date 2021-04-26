Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

