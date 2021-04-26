McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $11.34 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

