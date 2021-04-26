Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Invests $925,000 in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Protective Insurance comprises about 0.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.29% of Protective Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protective Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. Protective Insurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

