Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 10,230 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 6.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $85,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,011. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.