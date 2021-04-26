MediaAlpha, Inc.’s (NYSE:MAX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 26th

MediaAlpha’s (NYSE:MAX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. MediaAlpha had issued 9,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of MediaAlpha’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

