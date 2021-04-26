MedicCoin Trading Down 52.6% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $31,805.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

