Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66,205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $106,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

