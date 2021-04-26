Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 389.38 ($5.09).

MGGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

MGGT traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.93. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86). The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

