MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $652.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,600.91 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $553.61 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,508.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,571.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

