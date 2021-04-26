Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 193,436 shares.The stock last traded at $22.60 and had previously closed at $21.92.

Several research firms have commented on EBSB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

