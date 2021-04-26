Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $10,259,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

