Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.10 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.64 ($10.16).

Metro stock opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

