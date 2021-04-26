Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.89.

TSE:MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.37. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

