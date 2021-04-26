Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

