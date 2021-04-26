Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OUKPY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OUKPY opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

