MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded MGM China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of MCHVF stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. MGM China has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

