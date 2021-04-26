Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

