MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $613.04

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $613.04, but opened at $640.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $641.77, with a volume of 4,271 shares trading hands.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5,108.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $698.83 and a 200 day moving average of $497.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

