Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $155.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.