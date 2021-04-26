Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.