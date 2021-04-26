Mirrored Apple Price Hits $135.65 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $135.65 or 0.00257071 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $285,378.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00279062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.88 or 0.01011773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00718525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,754.58 or 0.99976818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 239,854 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

