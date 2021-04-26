Mist Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Mist has traded flat against the US dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $807,555.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

