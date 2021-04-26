MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Shares Down 3.8%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit