MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Shares Down 3.8%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.