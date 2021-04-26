Modefi One Day Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Modefi has a total market cap of $22.36 million and $1.24 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.42 or 0.07377104 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

