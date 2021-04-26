Modefi One Day Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $22.36 million and $1.24 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

